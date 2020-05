Dave Stall: 2020 Nissan Titan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego automotive expert, Dave Stall, showed off the 2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Description:

6/10Car and Driver

5/5Cars.com

3.5/5CNET.com

MSRP: From $36,190

MPG: Up to 16 city / 22 highway

Towing capacity: 9,210 to 9,400 lbs

Horsepower: 400 hp

Warranty: 5 yr/100,000 mi basic, 5 yr/100,000 mi powertrain

Body styles

King Cab from $36,190

Crew Cab from $38,890