Dave Stall: 2020 Ford Ranger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Automotive expert, Dave Stall, joined Good Morning San Diego to show off the 2020 Ford Ranger.

6/10Car and Driver

7.5/10US News & World Report

6.8/10Edmunds

MSRP: From $24,110

Towing capacity: 3,500 lbs

MPG: Up to 21 city / 26 highway

Horsepower: 270 hp

Dimensions: 211″ L x 78″ W x 71-72″ H

Body styles

Super Cab from $24,110

Super Crew from $26,810