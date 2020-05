Dave Stall: 2020 Kia Stinger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego auto expert, Dave Stall, showed off the 2020 Kia Stinger.

2020 Kia Stinger:

Luxury vehicle

8/10Car and Driver

8.2/10Edmunds

8.5/10US News & World Report

MSRP: From $33,090

Horsepower: 255 to 365 hp

MPG: Up to 22 city / 29 highway

Curb weight: 3,611 to 4,023 lbs.

Engine: 2.0 L 4-cylinder, 3.3 L V6

Configurations

GT-Line from $33,090

GT from $39,500

GT1 from 45,400