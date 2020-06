Dave Stall: 2020 Nissan Frontier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego auto expert Dave Stall presented the 2020 Nissan Frontier.

Nissan says the next-generation Frontier has an all-new 3.8-liter V6 and all-new 9-speed automatic transmission.

All new 310-horsepower, 3.8-liter direct injection V6 developed for U.S. customers; offers best-in-class horsepower1 while also providing improved fuel economy2 and emissions performance.



On sale this spring at Nissan dealerships nationwide.