Dave Stall: 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego automotive expert Dave Stall showed off the 2020 RAM 1500 Rebel from Carl Burger Dodge.
Pickup truck
5/5Car and Driver
8.6/10Edmunds
Model: 2020 RAM 1500
MSRP: From $44,740
Towing capacity: 6,460 to 7,520 lbs
MPG: Up to 22 city / 32 highway
Horsepower: 395 hp
Engine: 3.0 L V6 diesel, 3.6 L V6, 5.7 L V8
Configurations
Rebel 3.6L V6 Hybrid Crew Cab
$44,740
Rebel 3.6L V6 Hybrid Quad Cab
$45,440
Rebel 5.7L V8 Crew Cab $46,235