Dave Stall: 2020 Subaru Legacy

Good Morning San Diego auto expert, Dave Stall, showed off the 2020 Subaru Legacy.

COMMENTS: 2020 Subaru Legacy

Mid-size car

6/10Car and Driver

7.4/10Edmunds

7.6/10US News & World Report

MSRP: From $22,745

MPG: Up to 27 city / 35 highway

Horsepower: 182 to 260 hp

Dimensions: 191″ L x 72″ W x 59″ H

Engine: 2.4 L 4-cylinder, 2.5 L 4-cylinder

Configurations

Base $22,745

Premium $24,995

Sport $26,945