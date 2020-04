Dave Stall: 2020 Subaru WRX

San Diego (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego automotive expert Dave Stall showed off the 2020 Subaru WRX.

2020 Subaru WRX:

3/5Car and Driver

6.9/10Edmunds

6/10The Car Connection

MSRP: From $27,495

Horsepower: 268 to 310 hp

MPG: Up to 21 city / 27 highway

Engine: 2.0 L 4-cylinder, 2.5 L 4-cylinder

Transmission: 6-speed manual, Continuous variable transmission

Configurations

Base $27,495

Premium Manual $29,795

Premium CVT 31,695