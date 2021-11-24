Dave Stall drives into the studio with the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD SUV
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local KUSI vehicle contributor, Dave Stall drives into the studio in the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD SUV and talks with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about this new ride.
This luxury SUV’s specs:
7.5/10Car and Driver
6.8/10The Car Connection
Model: 2022 INFINITI QX60
MSRP: $63,250
MPG: 20 city / 25 highway
Horsepower: 295 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Towing capacity: 6,000 lbs
Engine: 3.5 L V6
Curb weight: 4,655 lbs
Transmission: 9-speed automatic
WEBSITE: www.infinitiusa.com