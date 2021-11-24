Dave Stall drives into the studio with the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD SUV

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local KUSI vehicle contributor, Dave Stall drives into the studio in the 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD SUV and talks with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about this new ride.

This luxury SUV’s specs:

7.5/10Car and Driver

6.8/10The Car Connection

Model: 2022 INFINITI QX60

MSRP: $63,250

MPG: 20 city / 25 highway

Horsepower: 295 hp @ 6,400 rpm

Towing capacity: 6,000 lbs

Engine: 3.5 L V6

Curb weight: 4,655 lbs

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

WEBSITE: www.infinitiusa.com