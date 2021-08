Dave Stall presents the vintage Porsche race car

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with Mark Leonard, owner and driver of the stunning vintage Porsche race car.

Leonard will be participating in the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion later this month.

The event is one the world’s most prestigious historic car races.

Only authentic race cars are accepted, such as Leonard’s vintage Porsche.