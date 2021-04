SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, Dave Stall, KUSI Auto Expert, was joined by the United Family Car Club and its President Xavier Rangel, promoting the Suicide Awareness Car Show.

The event will take place April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heart Revolution Church located at 1920 Sweetwater Road, National City.

It is free to the public.