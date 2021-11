Dave Stall tells us about the 2022 Infiniti QX80





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, Dave Stall came into the studio to talk to us about a new SUV, the 2022 Infiniti QX80.

A couple of specs on the SUV:

Luxury car

6/10Car and Driver

4.1/5Kelley Blue Book

MSRP: From $70,600

Towing capacity: 8,500 lbs

Dimensions: 210″ L x 80″ W x 76″ H

MPG: Up to 14 city / 20 highway

Horsepower: 400 hp

Curb weight: 5,678 to 5,813 lbs

