Dave Stall: What Lexus dealers are doing during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego auto expert Dave Stall along with Dale Weston, Communications Director, Toyota Carlsbad, Lexus Carlsbad and Lexus Escondido discussed what the dealerships are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weston said all dealerships are open for business with temporary shortened hours. All showrooms and service areas and other facilities are following all the Covid-19 health and safety guidelines and our frequency of cleaning has increased.

People can buy New and Used Toyotas online from the comfort of your home with the Express Purchase feature at Toyota Carlsbad Dot Com with FREE delivery to your home

