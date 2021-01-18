Dave’s WOW: Beloved American composer and arranger Sammy Nestico dies at 96





(KUSI) – One of the greatest contributors to the field of music, Sammy Nestico, passed away Sunday at the age of 96.

Posted to his official Facebook page , his family made this announcement:

“Dear Friends of Sammy: This morning at 8:00 am, our Dearest Shadow Man walked towards the sun and left his SHADOW behind. Shirley has a request for All: “Please honor him through his music by keeping his music alive. “ Heaven is going to swing now!”

Dave Scott featured Sammy Nestico’s contributions to the world of music in a special World of Wonder.

Nestico’s long and celebrated career spanned not just the music industry but TV and film. He is known for arranging and conducting projects for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Phil Collins, Barbra Streisand, Bing Crosby, Sarah Vaughan and too many more to name. He is also known for his work in dozens of TV programs including Charlie’s Angels, The Mod Squad and Mission Impossible.

Nestico’s career spanned generations and his family is asking for the public’s help in completing a documentary that’s highlighting his life and legacy.

If you want to help, just go to: https://www.sammynesticofilm.com/