David Alvarez (D) campaigns for California’s 80th Assembly District special election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Early voting is underway for California’s 80th Assembly District special election.

California’s 80th Assembly District covers most of the southern part of San Diego County, and the seat was left vacant when Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher resigned to take a position leading the California Labor Federation.

Gonzalez has already endorsed Georgette Gomez to be her replacement, but the race is expected to be close.

David Alvarez was a former City of San Diego councilmember, but left government in 2018, to spend more time with his family.

Once Gonzalez-Fletcher resigned, and the special election began, Alvarez said it was time to get back in.

The three candidates campaigning to replace Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher and represent California’s 80th Assembly District, are David Alvarez (D),Georgette Gomez (D), and Lincoln Packard (R).

Alvarez asserted the seat will go to one of the Democrat candidates, himself or Gomez, but believes the two of them are very different.

To differentiate himself from Gomez, Alvarez voiced his support for funding our police department as crime is on the rise, keep our schools open, and get relief to families as gas prices are quickly rising.

Alvarez told KUSI’s Paul Rudy that moving towards the center of the political spectrum is “the reality of where people are.” Hinting that his opponent, Georgette Gomez, is way too far left.

For more information on Alvarez’s campaign, visit: www.davidalvarez.com

