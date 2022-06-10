David Alvarez defeats Georgette Gomez in special election for CA’s 80th Assembly District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the most watched races in the June primary was a special election to replace former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who resigned from the seat.

Democrat Georgette Gomez and Democrat David Alvarez were the two frontrunners, with Gomez being the far-left candidate, endorsed by Gonzalez.

KUSI News spoke to both of them in the weeks before primary election day, and one of the major policy difference between the two, was relating to the statewide gas tax.

As you know, Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has introduced a proposal to suspend the state gas tax immediately and provide immediate relief to Californians, but it was voted down by the Democrat majority multiple times.

If elected, David Alvarez asserted he will vote in favor of suspending the gas tax, but Georgette Gomez said she was opposed to doing so. Gomez falsely claimed oil companies would then raise their prices more, and told our audience that “elections have consequences.”

And as it turns out, elections do have consequences.

David Alvarez defeated the far-left Georgette Gomez and will represent California’s 80th Assembly District.

This win was just to fill Lorena Gonzalez’s old seat. Alvarez and Gomez will face off again in November.

David Alvarez joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his victory and how he plans to keep his seat in the November election.

