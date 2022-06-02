David Alvarez will vote to suspend gas tax if elected to 80th Assembly District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat David Alvarez is campaigning for California’s 80th Assembly District because he is “worried about what kind of California we are leaving for our children.”

The seat was previously held by Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, who resigned, but has endorsed Georgette Gomez in the race. The special election to replace Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher is Tuesday, June 7th.

Gomez is the progressive in the race, while Alvarez has aligned himself more down the middle of the political spectrum.

On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, David Alvarez explained that Sacramento and politicians like Gomez are spending way to much time on issues that the people do not care about.

Alvarez said, “if you want things to remain the same, as they have been in Sacramento, out-of-touch with what’s happening and reality in our world, in our daily lives, then I’m not your candidate. But if you want to see something different in Sacramento, that’s why I’m here.”

Alvarez also confirmed a major policy difference between him and Georgette Gomez.

The price of gas in California and here in San Diego County is breaking records every single day, the average price per gallon is currently $6.136.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has introduced a bill to immediately suspend the statewide gas tax, which is the highest in the country, but the Democrat-led Assembly has shot it down each time.

David Alvarez knows Californians are suffering, and if elected, he promises to vote in support of suspending the gas tax and providing immediate relief to families.

His opponent, Georgette Gomez, has vowed not to support suspending the gas tax. She even laughed when asked if she would do so.

Gomez said she supports the Democrat plan to distribute rebate cards to vehicle owners, but that plan is much more complicated, and the cards aren’t expected to be in the hands of Californians until at least October.

Alvarez slammed this idea, and highlighted the fact that suspending the gas tax would be immediate.

Democrat candidate @GomezForAD80 laughed when asked if she would suspend the state gas tax if elected to represent California's 80th Assembly District. Gomez claims the gas tax "holds oil companies accountable." Full Interview: https://t.co/LvDh3tvEPr pic.twitter.com/yfvAYzoWY4 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 1, 2022

For more information visit: www.davidalvarez.com