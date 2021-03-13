David’s Harp Foundation distance learning hub for justice-involved youth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last summer, the nonprofit David’s Harp Foundation took a radical step to help justice-involved youth in San Diego County receive the support and encouragement needed to actively participate in online distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They received seed funding from technology company Cox Communications in the form of a $60,000 nonprofit financial grant which enabled Brandon Steppe, the nonprofit’s founder, to grow the organization and help this group of youth in our community find academic accountability and thrive despite limitations and distance.

In fact, one of the 12th grade students now has a 3.5 GPA and he had never passed a math class in his life!

This is a prime example of the importance of collaboration to truly create change in a unique way to bridge the digital divide in our local communities. ​