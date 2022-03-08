Day 13: Russia invades Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dale Buckner, CEO of Global Guardian, 24 year U.S. Army Veteran, and retired colonel with extensive intelligence, counter-terrorism and special operations experience, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his take on Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

“We’re starting to see Putin and Russia’s intent,” Ret. Col. Buckner began, then described that he believed Putin has had his eyes on taking Kyiv in order to change out the government, expand in the east to the Donbas region, then take Odessa, Ret. Col. Buckner added.

They want to claim victory after expanding in those three regions, then redraw the lines to a new Ukraine, and move forward from there, Ret. Col. Buckner summed up