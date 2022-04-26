Day 2: Outrage and confusion continues from residents after iconic palm trees cut down





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents, meanwhile, are still in shock as city crews cut down iconic palm trees that lined their streets and apparently there’s more cutting to go.

There are several other palm trees that the city can still potentially chop down. Somewhere around ten could be on the chopping block.

There is a lawsuit pending against the city of San Diego to save the trees.

The city put up some signage on Sunday and then first thing on Monday morning before business hours, crews were out in OB with chainsaws, chopping trees down.

A spokesperson for the city sent us a statement saying that the city removed five palm trees yesterday along Newport Avenue per the directions of the FAA and the San Diego Airport Authority.

The statement also went on to say that the trees removed presented an urgent threat to flight plans in aviation operations that impact public safety and the economic health of San Diego.

Residents that live along Newport Avenue, where the trees are being chopped down, are not buying that excuse.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the tree chopping sight with more details and testimonies from angry residents.

EARLIER STORY: Residents outraged the City of San Diego cut down iconic Ocean Beach palm trees

