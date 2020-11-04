DECISION 2020: San Diego County Election results





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – View the latest results in San Diego County click here.

Congressional Races across San Diego County

Candidates in four San Diego County congressional districts enjoyed victories or healthy leads Wednesday, while the race for the 50th District was neck-and-neck between former Rep. Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Issa was holding a narrow lead early Wednesday, with about 51.6% of the vote, compared to Campa-Najjar’s 48.4%. The 50th District covers East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.

In the 49th District, Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, held a 55% to 45% lead over Republican Brian Maryott to represent the district straddling San Diego and Orange counties.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, easily defeated Republican challenger Juan Hidalgo Jr. for the third straight election to maintain California’s 51st Congressional District seat. Vargas has represented the district since 2012.

The 51st District includes southern San Diego County — including National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach — and all of Imperial County.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, who has represented the 52nd District since 2013, jumped to a large early lead over Republican challenger Jim DeBello, who has decades of experience in the tech industry. But it was unclear how many votes still need to be tallied in that district.

The 52nd District comprises much of coastal and central San Diego.

In the 53rd District race between two Democrats, Sara Jacobs also jumped to a big early lead over San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez, leading Gomez to concede the race hours after the polls closed.

The 53rd District stretches from Linda Vista to the South Bay, and also covers portions of Eastern San Diego County, such as El Cajon and La Mesa.

Supervisors Race across San Diego County

In the District1 race, Nora Vargas, a health executive, expanded on an early lead in the race to replace him, securing 54.6% of the vote to 45.4% for state Sen. Ben Hueso.

The District 2 race, meanwhile, had Poway Mayor Steve Vaus with a narrow 50.6% to 49.4% lead over fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Joel Anderson.

In the District 3 race, challenger Terra Lawson-Remer — a Democrat who served as a senior adviser in the Obama administration — had 60% of the vote and appeared poised to defeat incumbent Kristin Gaspar, a Republican elected in 2016.

Gloria’s Early Lead in Race for San Diego Mayor Shrinks But Remains Strong

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, appeared to be heading for victory Wednesday in the race to be San Diego’s next mayor, outpacing City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry.

As of early Wednesday morning, Gloria had 56.4% of the vote, while Bry had 43.6%.

It was unclear how many votes remained to be tallied, and with the prevalence of mail ballots in Tuesday’s election, it could be days or weeks before final numbers are determined.

Bry said she was not ready to concede, but Gloria expressed confidence about his chances Tuesday night.

Democrats Gain Big Edge On San Diego City Council

While council races are technically nonpartisan, in recent years, council decisions have broken largely along party lines, with conservatives regularly outnumbered.

In District 1, which has been represented by Democrat-turned- mayoral candidate Barbara Bry since 2016, Democrat Joe LaCava, a civil engineer and business owner, defeated small business attorney Will Moore, 61.8% to 38.2%.

District 1 includes La Jolla, Del Mar Heights, Carmel Valley and University City.

In District 3, Councilman Chris Ward vacated the seat to run for state Assembly. A Democrat, Ward has served since 2016. Democrat Stephen Whitburn, a community nonprofit director, defeated fellow Democrat Toni Duran to claim the seat.

District 3 represents Balboa Park, Hillcrest, Downtown San Diego, North Park, Old Town, Normal Heights, Golden Hill, Little Italy and University Heights.

In District 5, Democrat Marni von Wilpert, a deputy city attorney, defeated Republican Joe Leventhal, an attorney and small business owner. That gives the Democrats another seat on the council, replacing Mark Kersey, an independent who votes with his more conservative colleagues as often as he votes with the progressive ones. He has served since 2012 and has termed out.

District 5 represents Black Mountain Ranch, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, Scripps Ranch and Torrey Highlands.

In District 7, Republican Scott Sherman has termed out. He ran for mayor and finished in third place in the March primary. Democrat Raul Campillo, a deputy city attorney, defeated Republican Noli Zosa, a small business owner.

District 7 represents north-central and northeast San Diego, including Mission Valley, Linda Vista, Serra Mesa and Tierrasanta.

Lastly, District 9 is being vacated by current Council President Georgette Gomez as she runs for California’s 53rd Congressional District. Democrat Sean Elo-Rivera, a San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees member, will take over the seat following Tuesday’s election. Elo- Rivera’s only competitor, community outreach director and fellow Democrat Kelvin Barrios, suspended his campaign in early September after admitting misuse of funds while serving as the treasurer for the San Diego County Young Democrats.

District 9 covers east-central San Diego, including Kensington, College Area, City Heights and Southeastern San Diego.

Mara Elliott Projected to Win Reelection As San Diego City Attorney

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott was celebrating a reelection victory Wednesday, following a dominant performance over private attorney Cory Briggs, 67.6% to 32.4%.

San Diego voters weighed in on a trio of ballot measures:

— Voters rejected Measure A, a housing bond that would have allowed the city to issue up to $900 million in bonds to fund low-income, substance abuse, and mental health service housing. It required two-thirds of the vote to pass, but initial tallies showed it with only 57%.

— Voters approved Measure B, which amends the city’s charter to replace the Community Review Board on Police Practices with the Commission on Police Practices, which will be appointed by the City Council to conduct investigations and subpoena witnesses and documents related to deaths resulting from police interactions and complaints made against police officers.

— Voters also approved Measure E, providing an exception to the city’s long-standing 30-foot height limit in the Coastal Zone for the Midway- Pacific Highway Community Plan. The plan includes the Sports Arena.