Day eight of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing reveals spotty alibi

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Larry Millete preliminary hearing at San Diego Superior Court continued for the eighth day on Jan. 23.

The Chula Vista man is accused of murdering his wife, Maya, who went missing in January of 2021. The mother of three has not been seen or heard from since.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina monitored the ongoing hearing and brought updates to “Good Evening San Diego”.