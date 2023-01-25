Day nine of Millete hearing reveals Maya’s secret Instagram account

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ninth day of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing was meant to be the last. However, the hearing will continue at least one additional day.

During day nine of the hearing, the judge was presented with evidence of Maya’s secret Instagram account and the last of Larry’s communications prior to his wife’s disappearance.

Larry Millete may stand trial for the murder of his wife, Maya, who disappeared in January of 2021.

