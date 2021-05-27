Day of Action Against Anti-Semitism recognized on May 27th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There has been a surge in antisemitism in the United States and around the world.

This hate is unacceptable, and inaction is inexcusable.

Show your solidarity and speak out against antisemitism by joining the American Jewish Committee; ADL (Anti-Defamation League); Hadassah, WZOA, inc.; Jewish Federations of North America; and Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America this Thursday, May 27th for a Day of Action Against Antisemitism.

During the Day of Action Against Antisemitism, Anti-Defamation League San Diego will provide the tools to amplify your voice with thousands more to demand action and gather virtually for a rally at 1:00pm PT to hear from prominent government officials as well as leaders from the Jewish community and civil rights organizations, among others.

Regional Director of ADL San Diego, Tammy Gillies, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain how you can participate.