DBC Fitness in Carlsbad holding open call for personal trainers

(CARLSBAD)- DBC Fitness – the Miami-based boutique training facility made famous by Lebron James, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade – is coming to San Diego in January. They are doing an Open Call for personal trainers on Saturday, Dec 19 at 10am.

For the last five years, top pro athletes from around the country have come to Miami to train at DBC Fitness. Now many of those athletes will come to San Diego to train. DBC was founded on the basis of incorporating biomechanics into training programs for the world’s most elite athletes and those who want to train like them.

DBC doesn’t just work with pro athletes. Anyone looking to reach their fitness goals can work out there with one of the DBC trainers.

DBC Fitness San Diego is located at 6102 Avenida Encinas, Suite H, Carlsbad, CA. The Open Call is 10am to 1pm. Trainers should bring their resume and wear a mask.

They plan to open, January 1st.