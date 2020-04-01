DEA Asst. Special Agent in Charge Nathan Jones details the discovery of the cross-border tunnel in Otay Mesa





OTAY MESA (KUSI) – Authorities have discovered a 2,000 foot cross-border tunnel that they suspect was being used for drug smuggling at an unprecedented level.

Along with the tunnel itself, the San Diego Tunnel Task Force seized roughly $30 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke with DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nathan Jones to find out more about what it takes to discover a tunnel like this one.

