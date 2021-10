DEA hosts 21st National Drug Take Back Day Saturday at select locations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The DEA will be hosting its annual Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations all over the county to help San Diegans dispose of drugs safely and responsibly.

To find a location near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov

John Callery, Special Agent in Charge, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of the event.