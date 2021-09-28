DEA issues national fentanyl initiative to combat overdoses across the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, two local anti-drug task forces revealed that prescription drug and opioid deaths doubled in 2020.

In an attempt to lower these deaths in San Diego and across the country, the DEA has launched a new initiative to combat fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

DEA Special Agent in Charge, John Callery, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new initiative to combat widespread use of fentanyl.

The DEA has issued a Public Safety Alert driving focus to the increase of the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills which contain fentanyl and methamphetamine.

This is the first time in six years that the DEA has issued a Public Safety Alert.

Criminal drug networks are mass-producing the counterfeit pills in labs and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills, resulting in the deaths of many Americans at an alarming rate.