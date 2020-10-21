DEA launches nationwide effort to combat drug-related crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The DEA launch Project Safeguard working in collaboration with Federal, State, and local partners, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. It isl comprised of three focus areas to address the growing violent crime threat in many cities across the United States:

According to the DEA, traffickers that flood our communities with deadly drugs, including opioids, heroin, fentanyl, meth and cocaine, are often the same criminals responsible for the high rates of assault, murder, and gang activity in our cities.

Agents say these criminals employ fear, violence, and intimidation to traffic drugs, and in doing so, exacerbate a drug crisis that claims more than 70,000 American lives every year.

Since it began in August 2020, Project Safeguard has resulted in more than 34 arrests, more than 71 seized firearms, nearly $552,000 in seized assets, and over 112 kilograms of seized controlled substances, from the 15 cases within the San Diego Field Division.