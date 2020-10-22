DEA on upcoming events for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The DEA and members of the San Diego Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force (PDATF) are highlighting the upcoming events for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA’s semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events continue to remove significant amounts of opioids and other medicines from our nation’s homes, where they are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. With months of lockdowns amid the coronavirus numbers, overdose deaths here in San Diego County are more than triple compared to this time last year.

The DEA wants people to know the danger has grown with the increase of fentanyl pills made to look like pharmaceuticals and sold as black-market medications. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the DEA and their partners are working to reduce the addiction and overdose deaths plaguing this country due to opioids.

DEA Special Agent in Charge, John W. Callery, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss in more detail the importance of this day and why it continues to be so successful.