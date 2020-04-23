Deacon Jim Vargas discusses Father Joe’s Villages response to the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Frontline medical staff from Father Joe’s Villages is providing critical health care to residents of the San Diego Convention Center shelter.

A team of medical workers visits the convention center twice a week and so far, they have screened 2,500 homeless individuals for coronavirus.

President & CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, Deacon Jim Vargas, joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss the efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the homeless community.