Dead man found in truck in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A man was found dead in a truck in Oceanside Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded just before 9:05 p.m. to the area of Villa Cardiff Drive and Birmingham Drive, near Interstate 5 after receiving a call from a person who said they found their uncle “possibly asleep” inside a locked Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police arrived at the location and found the man unresponsive in the truck. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s name was not immediately released, and investigators have not determined his manner of death.