Deadline approaches for Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas 2021

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The deadline to nominate a family in need this Christmas season for Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas 2021 is on Nov. 20.

Every Christmas, Founder Little Tommy chooses a deserving family to be blessed.

Little Tommy himself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego along with various friends to discuss the program and its swiftly approaching deadline.

Nominate a family here.