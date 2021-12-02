Deadline arrives for city workers to get vaccinated or get fired

HARBOR ISLAND (KUSI) – The deadline for City of San Diego workers to get vaccinated or get fired took place Wednesday.

While most city workers have already done so, hundreds of police officers have not.

Unless exemptions are granted for religious or medical reasons, San Diego could lose hundreds of police officers in the next month.

KUSI’S Dan Plante spoke with attorney Michael Curran about laws surrounding exemptions on Wednesday evening.