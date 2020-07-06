Deadline extended for Pandemic-EBT to July 15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – P-EBT is a federal assistance program that provides extra money for groceries to families with children who are enrolled in the Free & Reduced Price Meals Program and whose schools have closed due to COVID-19.

The State of California has received an extension for applications. The deadline to apply is now July 15, 2020.

Families will receive a one-time payment of $365 per eligible student in their household.

P-EBT cards may be used at grocery stores, farmer’s markets, and online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

P-EBT benefits may only be used to purchase food items and cannot be used to pay for delivery.

Families do not have to choose between P-EBT and grab-n-go summer meals at schools and community centers and are encouraged to take advantage of both options.

San Diego Hunger Coalition Executive Director, Anahid Brakke, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program and the new deadline.