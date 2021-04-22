Deadline looms for counties to verify signatures in recall Gov. Newsom effort





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California counties have until April 29 to verify petition signatures in the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.

About 115,000 verified signatures have come from San Diego, accounting for about nine or 10% of all verified signatures thus far, said Randy Economy, Senior Advisor and Spokesman for California Patriot Coalition Recall Gavin Newsom 2020.

Economy, who hopes the recall ends up on the ballot later this year, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the latest update on the effort to recall Gov. Newsom.