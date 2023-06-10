Deadline to pay property taxes without additional penalties approaching

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded San Diego property owners today that the deadline to pay their property taxes without additional penalties is quickly approaching on June 30.

“On July 1, unpaid bills will go into default and receive additional penalties of 1.5% each month,” McAllister said. “That penalty adds up to a hefty 18% per year but is avoidable if payments are received by the June 30 deadline.”

According to his office, taxpayers can quickly pay their bills online at sdttc.com at no additional cost if payment is made using the free e-Check option.

County property taxes are due in two installments. The first delinquent date is in December and the second is in April. Each late installment has already incurred a 10% penalty, plus a $10 fee if the second installment is late.

Remaining taxes due total $128 million. So far, the TTC has collected 98.4% of total property taxes due this year for a total of $7,994,588,375.75.

“There is still a small percentage of bills that are not yet paid, and we want to remind taxpayers that there’s still time to avoid additional penalties,” McAllister said.

Under California State law, properties that have been in default for five years may be sold at a tax sale.