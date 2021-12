Deadly tornadoes devastate parts of Kentucky, killing at least 74

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Deadly tornadoes ripped through eight states, including Arkansas, Illinois, and Kentucky.

For Kentucky alone, 74 people have been confirmed dead and more than 100 are still unaccounted for.

Darryl Forges, CNN Newsource National Correspondent, was live from Mayfield, Kentucky with the latest.