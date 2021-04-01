Dean Spanos’ sister asks court to force sale of the Chargers

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Dea Spanos Berberian, the sister of controlling the Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner, Dean Spanos, has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court asking a judge to order the sale of the Chargers in order to pay for the family trust’s debts.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Dea Spanos Berberian serves “as co-trustee of the family trust along with her brother,” and says the petition “alleges the trust’s debts and expenses exceed $353 million.”

The petition reads, “Dean refuses to consider a sale of the Trust’s Interest of the Chargers, insisting that the Co-Trustees continue to borrow more and more, and to force the charities and beneficiaries to wait for years and to ‘hope’ while Dean speculates further on a football team.” Continuing, “Dean has failed to present any plan to address the Trust’s bleak financial picture, because there is no other plan than the one urged by [Berberian]. Dean simply refuses to discuss it. … His plan is hope.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that in response to the filing, “Dean Spanos and two of his siblings released a statement Thursday pledging to keep the team in the family. They said if necessary, they were prepared to buy their sister’s stake in the franchise.”

