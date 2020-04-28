Deana Martin is participating in the ‘Monday’s Dark’ telethon to raise money for entertainers Las Vegas
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Online events have been taking place for weeks in a bid to raise money for coronavirus relief funds.
Right now, stars like Shania Twain, Olivia Newton, John and Deana Newton are joining an array of musicians for a six hour telethon to raise money for the Actors Fund of Las Vegas, assisting local entertainers who have been struggling to obtain employment due to COVID-19.
Performer and daughter of Dean Martin, Deana Martin, joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss why they are participating in the telethon.