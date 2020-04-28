Deana Martin is participating in the ‘Monday’s Dark’ telethon to raise money for entertainers Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Online events have been taking place for weeks in a bid to raise money for coronavirus relief funds.

Right now, stars like Shania Twain, Olivia Newton, John and Deana Newton are joining an array of musicians for a six hour telethon to raise money for the Actors Fund of Las Vegas, assisting local entertainers who have been struggling to obtain employment due to COVID-19.

Performer and daughter of Dean Martin, Deana Martin, joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss why they are participating in the telethon.

IT'S SHOW TIME‼ Our Live Stream Telethon is raising funds to provide relief to Las Vegas actors, dancers, musicians,… Posted by MONDAYS DARK on Monday, April 27, 2020