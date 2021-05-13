Death toll continues to rise as Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The heightened violence exchanged between Israelis and Palestinians did not extinguish Wednesday, even as U.S. President Joe Biden optimistically said after a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that violence between the two ethnic groups would soon conclude.

The continuation of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rockets prompted the United Nations to alert the world that the violence could turn into a “full-scale war.”

According to Gaza-based Palestinian health ministry, Israel’s attacks in Gaza have killed at least 65 people, which includes 16 children, with 365 more people injured.

“My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself,” President Biden said to reporters at the White House.

Political Analyst Ron Bee joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the situation unfolding between Israelis and Palestinians.

Bee weighed in on the conflict, stating that he believed that Israel would not continue to put up with Hamas rockets, and start attacking Hamas targets, hitting military leadership, barracks, and missile sites.

“The problem is missile sites are often put in front of hospitals and schools, and so there will be collateral damage,” he said. “The Israelis don’t take things lightly, I don’t expect them to take this lightly at all. They have just called up 5,000 reserves,” Bee said.