Debate commission says it will make changes to format

(AP) – The presidential debate commission says it will soon adopt changes to its format to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to gain control of the 90-minute debate in Cleveland because of frequent interruptions, primarily by Trump.

Wallace had few options, other than pleading with the candidates, to make changes when rules that were agreed to by the campaigns were not followed.

Both campaigns say they expect to attend future debates.

The next presidential debate is a town hall format scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.