Debunking myths surrounding student housing in age of COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As many universities have already opened up their fall 2021 classes for in-person instruction and activities, many are left wondering how student housing situations will ensue given the rise in the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Fred Pierce, President and CEO of Pierce Education Properties, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss campus life come fall 2021.

The majority of universities are public operations and must follow public mandates, and they can legally inquire whether or not you have a COVID-19 vaccination, Pierce explained.

Students and faculty who choose not to comply can always use the university’s hybrid methods of learning, Pierce added.

Pierce also said that athletics are back in full force.

Many universities have the fullest freshman class they’ve ever had as a multitude of last year’s freshman postponed college and are coming back now, along with last year’s high school seniors.