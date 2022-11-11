Deceased candidate in the lead for Chula Vista city attorney





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A deceased candidate is currently in the lead for Chula Vista City Attorney. Simon Silva died unexpectedly in September after battling cancer as he was vying for the Chula Vista city attorney seat.

His name, however, remained on the ballot and he’s in the lead to take the seat by less than 150 votes. If he’s elected into the position, the city would hold a special election that could cost up to $2 million.

Silva’s opponent, Dan Smith, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the current state of the race as well as where things go from here.