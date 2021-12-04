December Nights are kicking off at Skyline Church this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, Dr. Jeremy McGarity, about their December Nights and their kick off event; the Tree Lighting.

Starting Friday, Dec. 3, the event will run through the Sunday Dec. 5 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m.

There will be real snow to sled in, a Polar Express train, jumpers, games, 30 lbs of hot chocolate, and of course Santa!

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.skylinechurch.org/christmas/