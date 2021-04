SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard on Thursday will hold a decommissioning ceremony.

Bonhomme Richard is being decommissioned due to massive damage from a shipboard fire in July of last year.

Following the removal of equipment and dismantlement of systems and components for other ships, USS Bonhomme Richard will be towed to Galveston, Texas for dismantlement.