Dee Sanford gives her wisdom on Black History Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month.

It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora. It is celebrated in February in the United States and Canada, while in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom it is observed in October.

Dee Sanford joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her thoughts and give her wisdom on Black History Month.

She also discussed who her biggest influence is.