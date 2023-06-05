Deep Marine Layer Forecast for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A deep marine layer over San Diego County was predicted to continue into next week with night and morning coastal low clouds extending well inland and onto the coastal slopes of the mountains, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Light rain from the deep marine layer was expected Monday night for coastal areas into the western valleys, the NWS said.

Monday’s high temperatures were expected to be in the upper 60s near the coast and in the valleys, 70s in the mountains and up to 99 in the desert, according to the NWS. Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s.

For Thursday into Friday, the low pressure system over California for early in the week may weaken and move toward the northeast as another low pressure system approaches California from the west.

High temperatures for Thursday and Friday could be a little higher, but still around 10 degrees below average for portions of the mountains and valleys, forecasters said.

For next weekend, high temperatures near the coast may generally be around 5 degrees below average with the valleys, mountains, and deserts 10 to 15 degrees below average.