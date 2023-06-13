Deep marine layer hangs over San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The marine layer over San Diego County was near 4,000 to 4,500 feet deep early Tuesday morning with widespread low clouds over the coastal waters extending well inland and onto the coastal slopes of the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Cloud bases were higher and any measurable reports from drizzle have been light and much patchier than recent nights and mostly along the lower coastal slopes of the mountains.

High temperatures for inland areas were expected to warm Tuesday and Wednesday as the marine layer decreases in depth to around 3,500 feet with not much change in high temperatures for Thursday.

Along the coast Tuesday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 66 to 69, the NWS said. The valleys were also expected to be partly cloudy with highs from 72 to 77. Mountains may be mostly sunny with highs from 70 to 80. The deserts were expected to be sunny with highs from 94 to 97.

Another weak closed low pressure system from the southwest was forecast to move inland across the area around Friday.

The warming trend continues for Friday and Saturday with Saturday night temperatures near average for the lower deserts and some coastal areas and still around 5 degrees below average for the inland valleys into the mountains. The marine layer could still be deep enough for night and morning coastal low clouds to extend inland across most of the valleys.