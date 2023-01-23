Deer Valley experiencing best snow season in years

DEER VALLEY (KUSI) – In search of fresh powder?

Deer Valley mountain is recording the best snow season in years!

They have already received nearly 300″ of snow this season, and the only seasons that have had more snow than this at the end of January was 2016-2017, when they received 308″.

Deer Valley is a ski-only mountain, and a very popular destination for San Diegans, as it is a quick flight to Salt Lake City.

Deer Valley’s Senior Communications Manager, Emily Summers, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to invite everyone down to experience their soon-to-be record breaking snow levels.