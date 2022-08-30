Defense Attorney Brian Watkins shares his thoughts on gang rape lawsuit against Matt Araiza

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The civil lawsuit against three former SDSU football players is getting national attention after the Buffalo Bills dropped punter Matt Araiza, who is being accused of gang rape against a 17-year-old girl.

Araiza’s attorney and parents have publicly denied he participated, and say he is innocent. His attorney even went as far to say that Araiza will be back in the NFL soon.

Defense Attorney Brian Watkins, who has no connection to the case, broke down what the players are being accused of and their legal situation on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.